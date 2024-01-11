Wednesday’s deadly avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Northern California is a reminder of the danger that exists in some winter sports.

Around 9:30 a.m., an avalanche occurred in an area of the resort that had opened less than an hour before, catching four people in the slide and killing one of them.

This was the first death from an avalanche during the current winter season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The U.S. Forest Service says that about 100,000 avalanches occur each year across the country, causing an average of 28 deaths.

The agency provides information about how to avoid avalanches or survive if they happen.

“…The best way to survive an avalanche is not to get caught in one in the first place,” Avalanche Specialist Simon Tratman told the USFS in February 2021.

He says that avalanche danger could change day by day and even hour by hour, so it is important to check the avalanche forecast of the area you plan on visiting at avalanche.org.

Specialists check several things, like snowpack behavior, humidity, temperature and wind to determine the avalanche risk and upload that information to the site, the USFS says.

Wear the proper gear

Trautman says that a person trapped in an avalanche may not have “more than 20 or 30 minutes,” and must work fast to rescue themselves or others when emergency crews can be far away.

He recommends having three essential pieces of gear: an avalanche beacon, a probe and a shovel.

Beacons are tools that can communicate with each other and can help others pinpoint your location if you are caught in an avalanche.

The probe, often a collapsible version that is more portable, helps with finding how deep a person is in the snow, and then a shovel can be used to dig that person out.

The USFS says avalanche.org has tutorials on how to properly and safely help someone caught in an avalanche.

Caught in a moving avalanche

Trautman said there are several steps to take if you’re not able to move away from the fast-moving snow.

“First, try to get out of the way. Do everything you can not to get caught in the slide,” Trautman said to the USFS. “Being in an avalanche is like being caught in a fast-flowing river. The most common advice is to move diagonal to the avalanche or try to make your way to the edge, where the slide is not moving as fast and where you’re not likely to be buried as deep.”

He also advises you to try to have your feet downhill so that they take the impact against objects, rather than your head. Getting your body into a ball is another way to protect your head.

The USFS says that every person, no matter their skill level or the activity they are partaking in, should be “trained, properly equipped, and know the dangers.”