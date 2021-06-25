Watch your speed: Why CHP is stepping up enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is launching a campaign to seek out speeding drivers this weekend.

Officers will be out and on alert across the state through Sunday, but the effort is not just contained to California.

CHP says it is working with 11 other state highway patrols, including Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Nevada, to catch speeding road trippers.

This speed enforcement campaign stems from a huge increase in speed-related crashes and deaths in the last year – even though fewer people were on the roads since the pandemic kept everyone inside.

Last year, CHP says more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speeds.

CHP said it issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to drivers in excess of 100 miles per hour. But the speeding has continued into 2021, with the officers already having issued over 9,000 speeding citations statewide.

While officers are out this weekend, they will also be looking at seat belt usage, distracted driving and people driving under the influence.