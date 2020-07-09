Newsom announces new investments in emergency preparedness as state enters peak wildfire season

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a series of new investments into California’s wildfire preparedness systems including the addition of Black Hawk helicopters, cameras and modeling technology as well as hiring 172 full-time firefighters across the state.

The announcement comes in a difficult budget year spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the state faced a $54.3 billion deficit. Despite that, Newsom said the state will allocate some $285 million to add 12 new Black Hawk helicopters to its fleet in the coming years.

The budget also went ahead with an $85.6 million investment to add to the permanent Cal Fire workforce, which Newsom said will go a long way toward mitigating the effects of peak wildfire season. Cal Fire also is bringing on an additional 858 seasonal firefighters and six crews at California Conservation Corps until at least October, he said.

.@CAL_FIRE's new Blackhawk helicopter will help California fight fires more quickly and effectively.



These new helicopters have a top speed that is 14% faster and can hold 3 xs more water than @CAL_FIRE’s current “Super Huey” helicopters.pic.twitter.com/tz9aEo5UkA — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 9, 2020

“The hots are getting hotter; the dries are getting dryer; the wets are getting wetter,” Newsom said. “You may call that climate change, you may call that global warming, but one thing we know is our approach to dealing with wildfires has to change and adapt with a climate that is changing very, very dramatically.”

As of July 5, the state has recorded more than 4,100 wildfires this year, far above the state’s five-year average of 2,580 through the same period of time. Five of the state’s 10 most destructive wildfire seasons have come within the past decade, Newsom said.

But the average of this year’s wildfires is 6.6 acres, in line with a state goal to get to 95% suppression under 10 acres for each wildfire.

“That’s a testament to the talents that reside here today behind the camera,” he said. “(They’re) responsible for keeping us safe and responsible for organizing a construct with Cal Fire that is second to none in this country and I would argue anywhere in this world.”

Governor Gavin Newsom announces this fire season CalFire is bringing on 858 seasonal firefighters, 6 crews at California conservation core until at least October.



Newsom says the state typically averages 2,580 fires a year. As of July 5, the state is already at 4,000+ — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 9, 2020

Chief Thom Porter, director of Cal Fire, said the state already finds itself in peak fire season, meaning “the fires aren’t just going to go out as the sun goes down.”

“This is the time of the year were fires start to get bigger and more difficult to control,” Porter said.

Porter made an appeal to the public for “continued vigilance,” calling on state residents to identify and report fires early, take note of suspicious activity and for the public to wear a facial covering.

“We really need you to wear the masks,” he said. “We’re all wearing masks here today. That is my expectation, that my firefighters are doing the same and that you, the public, are helping us with that messaging.”

On Thursday, Newsom also discussed the state’s efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The state reported an additional 7,031 new cases of the coronavirus, which falls under the state’s seven-day average of 8,043 daily cases. California’s 14-day COVID-19 positive rate now sits at 7.3%.

The state currently is reporting an average of 73 deaths each day due to the pandemic.

“It’s just a reminder, but my gosh, what reminder do you need?” Newsom said. “Not only in terms of the spread and transmission of this virus, the ubiquity of this virus ⁠— not only through the state of California but increasingly throughout this country ⁠— but the mortality rates are still front and center and should be in your consciousness.”