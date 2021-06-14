Watch Live: Caitlyn Jenner headlines host of candidates speaking at local GOP meeting

SAN DIEGO – Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner headlines an event Monday night in San Diego with several others seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Event speakers at the Republican Party of San Diego County’s June Central Committee Meeting are planning to start around 7 p.m. at the Town and Country Hotel in Mission Valley.

Jenner, the 71-year-old former Olympian and reality show star, announced her run to replace Newsom in April, arguing that, “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.” She released a series of policy priorities last month, including housing, homelessness, the pandemic recovery and stopping new and higher taxes.

Others scheduled to speak include gubernatorial candidates Anthony Trimino, Sarah Stephens, Jenny Rae Le Roux and Joseph Luciano. Also scheduled is Elizabeth Heng, a Republican challenging for the seat currently held by Sen. Alex Padilla.

Padilla was appointed to the seat last year by Newsom to succeed Vice President and former Sen. Kamala Harris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.