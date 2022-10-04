Police and California Highway Patrol officers are pursuing a residential burglary suspect in a black BMW Tuesday morning.

The burglary occurred in Walnut, the Walnut Sheriff told KTLA.

As of 8 a.m., the suspect had led officers through the San Gabriel Valley and into East Los Angeles on the 210 Freeway and 5 Freeway.

The driver appeared to have lost the front passenger side tire and was driving on the rim.

At one point the driver hit and spun another vehicle on the freeway.

The driver was also seen throwing what looked like a stack of papers and possibly other items out of the car.

The BMW was weaving in and out of traffic as sparked flew from the rim that was dragging on the freeway.

