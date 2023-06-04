Tens of thousands of people lined Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood for the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade.

For decades, the City of West Hollywood has been home to one of the largest yearly Pride celebrations in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of revelers to the City where nearly half of the residents identify as LGBTQ.

The Ally Icons for 2023 were RuPaul’s Drag Race, Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts, and Melissa McCarthy.

West Hollywood bar owner and former NSYNC singer Lance Bass joined the KTLA broadcast team, remarking that “Pride started as a protest and it’s still a protest.”

The parade began at N. Crescent Heights Boulevard at Santa Monica Boulevard and will travel westbound along Santa Monica Boulevard into the heart of the City’s Rainbow District to N. Robertson Boulevard.