(FOX40.COM) — Californians can sign up to be a part of the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles’ newly expanded mobile driver’s license program.

The program allows users to have an official digital version of their driver’s license on their smartphone.

During the pilot program, users can make age-restricted purchases at a limited number of locations and fly out of specific terminals at certain California airports.

For now, users will also still need to carry their physical licenses as law enforcement and other government agencies are not equipped to accept the license.

In order to participate, users must first download the CA DMV Wallet app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Users are able to enroll remotely without being at a DMV office.

Users must then sign in to or create their MyDMV account and provide information such as their driver’s license number.

Users will then be prompted to take a photo of the front and back of their physical driver’s license using their phone’s camera.

The app then seeks to verify the user’s identity using the phone’s front-facing camera to scan their face.

After that, the app will briefly process the data and if the user is approved their mobile driver’s license will be immediately available.

According to the DMV, up to 1.5 million people can participate in the expanded pilot.

California’s mobile license is not currently compatible with the major mobile wallets from Apple or Android.