CVS starts administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that Walgreens and CVS are now distributing COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities across the state.

CVS Health said staff started delivering the vaccines to 15,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in California on Monday.

“We are actually going to be in 40,000 long-term care facilities over the next 12 weeks, and 15,000 in the state of California alone,” CVS regional director Joe Fiesel said. “So we’re looking to vaccinate 700,000 people in the next 12 weeks, which is really exciting.”

Fiesel said they expect to have residents at the facilities fully vaccinated in three to four weeks after the first doses are administered. CVS said the entire effort should be finished in about 12 weeks.

“We’re going to be able to administer 20 to 25 million shots a month, but we’re ready for this,” Fiesel said. “Our teams are out there and ready, and in long-term care facilities today vaccinating.”

CVS wouldn’t say which facilities will benefit from the program because of privacy laws. Fiesel did reveal when CVS locations might start providing vaccines to the general public.

“We’re speculatively thinking that around March, we’re going to be able to start administering to the general public in California,” Fiesel said.

CVS is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine. As new coronavirus vaccines become available, the company said those will also be provided to patients.

Once vaccines are available to the general public, the company said Californians will be able to get one at any CVS with an appointment.