YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Planning ahead and being an early bird will pay off if you are looking for a quick getaway for July 4th, but not being prepared can have you waiting for hours to get into Yosemite National Park.

According to the Yosemite National Park Instagram account and website, on Monday several locations to enter the park were completely full and closed to any additional visitors.

Among the areas closed on Monday were all parking in Yosemite Valley, East Yosemite Valley and Curry Village.

Park officials say this is also the park’s first year without a reservation system since the pandemic.

One visitor says traffic came to a stop about 80 miles outside Yosemite Valley, with wait times taking up to nearly three hours to get into the park.

“We are still working on a long-term plan to try and relieve crowding in the Valley, it may end up looking like something like the reservation process systems we’ve used in the past, but we are working on a long-term solution, and because we really do need to have something better than what we got now. It’s a complex issue, something we have battled for decades, it’s not a new issue,” says Steve Lyon with Yosemite National Park.

Lyon says the reservation system worked great during COVID-19 and last year, especially with all the construction going on in the park, that’s why they kept it going last year, but says the park is really popular and they are working to address the crowding issue.

An increase in visitors and road closures are the main reason for the congestion now, but Lyon recommends visitors arrive early to beat the rush – saying getting there as early as 8:00 a.m. can ensure quicker entry and avoid long delays.

“We are recommending visitors park in Mariposa Grove, for the holiday weekend, Glacier Point Road, so people can go up to Glacier Point for the holiday weekend, or Merced Grove is open so there are other options than the Valley so we are recommending that people use those options when the Valley fills up like it is now,” says Lyon.

Lyon added that there are other good hikes in Wawona, plus the Pioneer history museum, and plenty of other attractions to see outside of the Valley.

Yosemite National Park is also a firework-free zone. Lyon says if you’re looking for a quiet place to be for the holiday, Yosemite is the place to be for a firework-free holiday.

While getting to Yosemite for the 4th seems like a long ordeal, there is another alternate form of transportation to reach the park and beat the heat.

YARTS, the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, provides service into Yosemite National Park and gateway communities by bus. It is a regularly scheduled, fixed-route, public transit system that operates year-round in the Yosemite region.

“YARTS is a great option. Your YARTS fare also covers the entrance fee to get into the park as well so YARTS is a great recommendation, we do recommend it and it’s working well,” says Lyon.

YARTS operates year-round, with several options offered daily for travel. The only days that YARTS is closed are Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day, and Easter.

Lyon says that the park has also added a new feature to keep visitors in the know – its new text notification system.

“We are doing a new program where you can sign up for text alerts for traffic and parking for the park. It’s a great way to stay up on what’s going on in the park as you’re coming towards the park, as long as you have cell service. It’s a great way to get those updates and what’s going on as the day progresses with the traffic and parking situations,” says Lyon.

Lyon says anyone looking to know how conditions are as you plan your trip, text YNPTraffic to 333111.