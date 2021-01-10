Virus, housing issues await returning California lawmakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Families and a small-business economy ravaged by the coronavirus, and a state agency torn by related fraud that could exceed $2 billion are at the top of California lawmakers’ fixit list as they return to the state Capitol.

They have already introduced numerous bills responding to the pandemic before they convene Monday in Sacramento. Those range from extending protections for renters to attempting to regain some decision-making authority that they had delegated to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

They pushed back their usual start by one week because of the coronavirus surge. Among their most urgent priorities, lawmakers are racing to extend eviction protections that otherwise will soon expire.