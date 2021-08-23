Video shows orange Lake Tahoe, covered in dangerous wildfire smoke

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Lake Tahoe resident shared shocking footage of the impact of wildfire smoke on Lake Tahoe.

The video shows Lake Tahoe on Sunday with thick, orange-tinted smoke in the air.

A special weather statement by National Weather Service on Monday said “significant smoke and air quality impacts will continue across the Sierra into western Nevada.”

Lake Tahoe is among the cities that are most likely to see the greatest smoke impact, with potentially hazardous levels of smoke.

The slim chance of air quality improving won’t come until later in the week, as simulations show a shift in winds to a more northeast direction on Thursday and Friday, NWS says in its special weather statement.

As of Monday morning, a Fire and Smoke Map shows most of the Lake Tahoe area under hazardous and unhealthy air quality.

Orange, smoky Lake Tahoe captured on Sunday, August 22, 2021. (Shared with KRON4 by Deanne Belardino)

The smoke is coming from the nearby Caldor and Dixie Fires. The Caldor Fire has been active in El Dorado County for nine days now and has burned 106,562 acres, Cal Fire reports.

The Dixie Fire is going on over one month now, and is considered California’s largest ever single wildfire. Cal Fire reports it has burned at least 725,821 acres in five counties: Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Tehama, and Shasta.