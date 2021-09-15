Video shows 10-year-old California boy, mom held at gunpoint

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Surveillance video shows armed robbers point their guns at a 10-year-old boy and his mother outside of their quiet Alameda home on Clinton Avenue.

Police are asking for the community’s help to catch the gunmen.

“They pointed the gun at my son and told him to drop the bag or they will shoot.”

The incident happened last Friday just before 4 p.m.

The husband and father of the victims, who asked not to reveal his identity, says his wife ran toward her son when suddenly one of the suspects pointed a gun at her.

“They tell her to stop because probably they thought she was running towards them. So, they tell her to stop or they will shoot,” the father said.

He says his wife had just picked up their son from school and stopped at the South Shore Center Bank of America to deposit some checks that she was carrying in the trunk of her car.

“I am pretty sure that they watched her at the bank at South Shore and followed her. It seems like they followed her and made a u-turn.”

He says it was a traumatizing experience for his son.

“He wakes up in the night and screams and cries,” the father said.

“Guns being pointed at children? Yes! That’s absolutely out of the norm. Any person that points a gun at a 10-year-old child is a coward,” said Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi.

Joshi says there is limited information on the two suspects.

“This is the kind of crime that calls for all resources to be focused on, and we’re not going to stop until we locate the people that are responsible and ensure that they are held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alameda police department.