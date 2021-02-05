UPS driver killed in Calif. crash

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) – A UPS driver was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Tulare County Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash took place around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 120. Both a UPS truck and a tractor-trailer commercial truck were traveling eastbound when, for unknown reasons, the tractor-trailer attempted to pass the UPS truck. It struck the side of the UPS truck, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

According to the CHP, the driver of the UPS truck was thrown from that vehicle and went underneath the tractor-trailer. Officers say the UPS truck driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was identified as a man in his 20s.

Drugs or alcohol are not considered a factor in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.