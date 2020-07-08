University of California names 1st Black president

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Ohio State University President Michael Drake makes a statement during a press conference in Columbus, Ohio. The University of California system has named Drake to replace Janet Napolitano and become its first Black president. A physician, Drake was unanimously approved Tuesday, July 7, 2020, by the Board of Regents. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California system on Tuesday named Dr. Michael Drake to replace Janet Napolitano and become the first Black president in its 150-year history.

A physician, Drake was unanimously approved by the board of regents.

Drake was chancellor at UC Irvine from 2005 to 2014. He then became president at The Ohio State University and retired from that position last month. Before UC Irvine, he served as vice chancellor for health affairs for the UC system.

Drake enters the president’s office as campus budgets are being slashed and campus life upended by the coronavirus pandemic.