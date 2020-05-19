University of California imposes pay freeze as losses mount

Janet Napolitano speaks onstage at ‘Women Rule: The L.A. Summit’ at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California is imposing a system-wide freeze on salaries of its non-unionized employees due to enormous financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Janet Napolitano announced the pay freeze in a statement Monday that also said she and the UC’s 10 chancellors would take a 10% voluntary pay cut.

The country’s largest public higher education system estimates financial losses of nearly $1.2 billion from mid-March through April and those losses are expected to increase in the months ahead.