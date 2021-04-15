Universal Studios Hollywood reopens for pass holders

UNIVERSAL CITY (CNS) – After a yearlong closure forced by the pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood reopened for annual and season pass holders Thursday, but the general public will have to wait until Friday.

Park officials said most rides were operational for the reopening, but some attractions will remain shuttered to comply with health restrictions. Face coverings are required for all visitors, physical-distancing measures will be in place and everyone entering the park will have their temperature checked.

Eating and drinking is restricted to designated dining areas. Per California health rules, only in-state residents are being admitted.

With Los Angeles County in the orange tier of the state’s COVID economic blueprint, capacity is limited to 25%.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, said when reopening plans were announced. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Annual and season pass holders are being offered a series of complimentary “Bonus Days” on select dates, beginning Thursday, with other dates planned through May 16. Regular use of the annual and season passes will resume May 17.

Anyone who purchased a park ticket prior to April 8 will have to make an advance reservation at www.universalstudioshollywood.com to schedule a date to visit.

The park’s newest ride, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash,” was open as the park welcomed back visitors.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.