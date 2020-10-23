Unemployment fraud concerns prompt action in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At least 350,000 debit cards filled with money for unemployment benefits in California have been frozen because of suspected fraud.

The California Employment Development Department said the debit cards were frozen for several reasons, including a high number of claims at a single address.

The agency said the claims were part of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That program offers unemployment benefits to people who would not normally be eligible to receive them.

Congress approved that program because so many people are out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. California has processed 15.2 million unemployment claims since March.