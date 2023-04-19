A Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million is set to expire on April 24 if the winner doesn’t come forward, the California Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station at 15380 Los Gatos Blvd. in Los Gatos in Santa Clara County. This location was also a former 76 gas station.

The winning ticket was one of the two tickets that matched five numbers during the Oct. 26, 2022, Powerball drawing. The ticket has the numbers 19-36-37-46-56, missing only the Powerball number 24.

Lottery officials cannot tell if a state resident or visitor purchased the winning ticket. Still, they encourage anyone who has visited the gas station to check their belongings to see if they bought the ticket.

Powerball winners in California who match five numbers have 180 days from the lottery draw date to claim their prize. If no one turns in the ticket, the $1.5 million prize money will go to public schools statewide, a news release said.

For anyone who believes they have the winning ticket, lottery officials advise them to sign the back of the ticket, complete an official claim form and visit one of the lottery’s nine offices across the state.

The winner can also submit the claim form and ticket by mail anytime before the April 24 deadline.

More information on how to claim lottery prize money can be found on the California Lottery website.

The lottery office has raised more than $1 billion in unclaimed prize money for California’s public schools since its creation in 1985, lottery officials said