SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges.

Authorities say the fighter repeatedly fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing Velasquez’s 4-year-old family member. He was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased the pickup through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say Velasquez fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez. Geragos did not immediately return a message from the Associated Press seeking comment.

The Mercury News reported that Velasquez’s close relative told authorities they were repeatedly molested by a man named Harry Goularte at a home daycare in the San Martin neighborhood. Goularte was arrested and charged with molesting a minor, then granted supervised release while he awaited further court proceedings.

Velasquez, who retired from MMA in 2019, followed Goularte’s mother and stepfather when they went to pick him up and drive him to get a court-ordered electronic monitoring device, according to the newspaper. When Goularte got in the truck, Velasquez started firing and the chase ensued, prosecutors said.

Supporters wearing “Free Cain” t-shirts were present at Velasquez’s first court appearance Wednesday.