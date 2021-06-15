UC to require students, staff and faculty be vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California will require all students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall in a reversal of a proposed policy, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In April, UC announced a proposed policy requiring vaccinations after one or more of the vaccines receives full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the newspaper reported. Vaccines are currently being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.

Regent Eloy Oritz Oakley told the Chronicle on Monday that UC President Michael Drake “does plan to move forward with the vaccine mandate.”

He told the newspaper that regents have not been briefed on the decision and are slated to meet for two days starting July 21.