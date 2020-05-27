UC system has invested more than $68M in controversial Hawaii telescope

A night trail scene on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, where the UC system is a major contributor to a controversial telescope project. (Photo: Getty)

HONOLULU (Honolulu Star-Advertiser) — A report says the University of California system has invested more than $68 million in the Thirty Meter Telescope project in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the contributions were divided between the university’s private funds and grants received from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

The university is one of the partners seeking to build the giant telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Locals have protested against building on that site, which they say is sacred to the islands’ natives, and has already been damaged by development.

Students with the #UCDivestTMT campaign used California public-records law to obtain the report showing the university system’s financial contributions to the project over the last six years up to April 30.