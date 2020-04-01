University of California relaxes admission requirements in response to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The University of California Board of Regents announced Wednesday that it will ease admissions requirements for students applying to its nine campuses, including UC San Diego, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board voted Tuesday to suspend using SAT scores and letter grade requirements for A-G courses completed within the 2020 school year for all students who apply.

“We want to help alleviate the tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19,” said John Perez, chair of the UC Board of Regents. “By removing artificial barriers and decreasing stressors … for this unprecedented moment in time, we hope there will be less worry for our future students.”

Additionally, the Board of Regents suspended standardized test requirements for students applying for fall 2021 freshman admission.

For transfer students, the cap on the number of transferable units with pass/no pass grading applied toward the minimum 60 semester/90 quarter units required for junior standing will be temporarily suspended.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is a disaster of historic proportions disrupting every aspect of our lives, including education for high school students, among others,” said UC President Janet Napolitano, who endorsed the changes. “The university’s flexibility at this crucial time will ensure prospective students aiming for UC get a full and fair shot, no matter their current challenges.”

The nonprofit College Board, which administers Advanced Placement testing, recently announced changes to its testing system, but the board said UC will honor credit for 2020 AP exams completed with scores of 3, 4 or 5, consistent with previous years.

Students will not be punished for missing transcript deadlines during this time.

Final transcripts are due by July 1, but if schools are unable or unsure about their ability to issue transcripts by that date, they may notify the UC at AskUC@ucop.edu with a date of when they may be available.

Visit the University of California website for more information on the temporary changes made to the UC admission requirements.