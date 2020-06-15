UC regents endorse affirmative action measure

FILE – This March 7, 2018, file photo, shows University of California President Janet Napolitano at a meeting of The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. The University of California’s governing board voted Monday, June 15, 2020, to unanimously support a measure to restore affirmative action programs and repeal a controversial statewide ban that has long been blamed for a decline in diversity in the prestigious university system. UC President Janet Napolitano, all 10 campus chancellors and the governing bodies for faculty, undergraduate and graduate students have expressed support for the measure. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board is unanimously backing a measure that would restore affirmative action programs at its schools.

The proposed ballot measure would repeal the controversial voter-approved statewide ban that’s been blamed for a decline in diversity in the prestigious university system. The vote Monday by the university system’s Board of Regents means the UC endorses a proposal that would ask voters in November to repeal 1996’s Proposition 209 that banned “preferential treatment” for minority groups applying to state colleges and government jobs.

The state Assembly approved the measure last week and it still must pass the state Senate to go on the Nov. 3 ballot.