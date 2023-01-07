CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Dozens of family, friends, community leaders and even people who didn’t know Maya Millete, gathered to hike in her honor Saturday morning.

January 7, 2023, marks exactly two years since Maya was last seen.

“It’s overwhelming joy that we have a lot of support from the community and I wasn’t expecting this much but it feels good and gives us strength to keep on going,” Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister, said in an interview with FOX 5 before the hike Saturday. “Today is one way of asking the public for help. We still need that help. My sister is out there, we are still going to be out there searching for her.”

She led the group on a two-mile hike, which was Maya’s favorite hike through Mount San Miguel Park. The hike also passed the home Maya lived in with her husband Larry and their three children. Larry’s parents have custody of the children.

Maya’s husband is behind bars — charged with her disappearance. He is set to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

“Let’s all bow our heads and pray, Father we thank you God for blessing us with a beautiful morning,” a pastor prayed, just before the hike started.

“I think it shows how strong our community is in caring for one another,” Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said. He and Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy both spoke to the crowd before the hike began.

Several hikers joined even though they had never met Maya, but wanted to honor her life and the continued search for her.

“I’m here to support the family and remember Maya,” Kathy Cannon said.

“I didn’t know her, but I followed the story on the news for two years now and it just really grabs you. The least I could do this morning was come down,” Ray Weber said, who hiked to honor Maya.