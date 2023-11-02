SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Two lucky SuperLotto Plus ticketholders in Southern California won thousands of dollars Wednesday night after both hitting five numbers.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 8, 10, 23, 26, 45 with Mega number 19, which was the only digit missed by both of these players.

Though they slightly missed their shot at the $10 million jackpot, both ticketholders won $15,453 respectively.

One 5/5 ticket was sold at Primm Vallety Lotto, which is located at Interstate 15 Stateline Nev. in the unincorporated San Bernardino County community of Nipton.

The other 5/5 ticket was sold at a gas station called United Oil, which is located at 8899 La Mesa Blvd. in the east San Diego County city of La Mesa.

There were a total of 86,447 winning tickets in Wednesday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, according to the California Lottery.

Since there were no winning tickets sold with all six numbers during this round, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is around $11 million. That drawing will take place Saturday night.

Tickets can be purchased at any lottery retailer statewide.

Good luck!