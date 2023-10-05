(KRON) — The drawing for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot happened Wednesday night, and while no California players won the whole thing, a couple of players won a pretty good consolation prize.

A ticket worth $1,220,123 was sold at Cigarettes 4 Discount at 973 Alamo Drive in Vacaville, according to the California Lottery website. That player had all five winning numbers, but not the Powerball number.

Another ticket worth the same amount was sold in Elk Grove.

Fourteen players got four correct numbers and the Powerball number. Those tickets are worth $17,500.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, and 64. The Powerball number was 1.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is the third-largest in Powerball history. The largest pot, at $2.04 billion, was won last November in California.

The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. There have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone hit the jackpot.