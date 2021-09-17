Two of Gov. Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to governor’s office spokesperson Erin Mellon.

Newsom, his wife Jennifer and their other two children since have tested negative.

Newsom’s family is following COVID protocols, Mellon said.

The family continues to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoor to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end the pandemic.

