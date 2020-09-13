Trump to visit wildfire-ravaged Calif. Monday

President Donald Trump looks on with then-Governor of California Jerry Brown (R) and then-Lieutenant Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, as they view damage from the wildfires in Paradise, California of 2018. Trump is expected to similarly visit California for an update on the 2020 wildfires on Sept. 14. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Donald Trump is expected to visit wildfire-ravaged California on Monday for a briefing with emergency officials.

The visit, according to reporters at Politico and the Los Angeles Times, will include a visit with local and federal officials at McClellan Park, a former air base just outside Sacramento, though it wasn’t immediately clear if or how Gov. Gavin Newsom would be involved.

“Since mid-August, President Trump and Governor Newsom have spoken by phone and the White House and FEMA have remained in constant contact with State and local officials throughout the response to these natural disasters,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an emailed statement to the Times and Politico.

“The President continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response.”

While the president has at times expressed resistance to aiding the Golden State during times of crisis, Newsom said recently that the federal government has been constructive and helpful in his calls on the recent wildfires.

There are more than two dozen destructive, at-times deadly blazes burning on both ends of California.