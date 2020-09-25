Truck plows through Hollywood crowd protesting Breonna Taylor’s killing; at least 1 injured

At least one person was injured after a truck plowed through a crowd of demonstrators in Hollywood, protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 24, 2020. (KTLA)

At least one person was injured after a truck plowed through a crowd of demonstrators in Hollywood, where protesters were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Sky5 was overhead as the Ford pickup truck struck a large group of people walking down the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard between Seward Street and Schrader Boulevard at 8:54 p.m.

The vehicle continued driving, and a green convertible car followed for some time until police caught up.

The driver eventually pulled over about three minutes later, exiting the vehicle and surrendering to police. The man was taken into custody moments later.

Back at the scene of the incident, at least one person was taken into an ambulance.

The protest comes after the decision Wednesday not to prosecute Kentucky police officers for killing Taylor.

Check back for updates to this developing story.