As the school year begins to wind down and temperatures slowly go up, many families are starting to figure out how they will spend their summer vacations.

To help families plan their upcoming getaways, experts at Trip Advisor compiled a list of the top-ranked tourist attractions in California, suitable for those visiting the state this summer, or locals looking to do something fun.

Reviews submitted by TripAdvisor users determined the ranking.

Here are the top 10 tourist attractions in California, according to Trip Advisor

Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

A file photo of Disney California Adventure park. (Unsplash)

Disney California Adventure Park, located directly across from Disneyland, celebrates California’s history and culture with various Golden State-themed attractions and experiences.

Parkgoers can visit Hollywood Land, which aims to transport guests back into Hollywood’s Golden Age, catch a ride on the Red Trolley Car like those in San Francisco, or visit the Grizzly Peak section of the park, replicating California’s forest areas.

The theme park is also filled with rides suitable for every family member. Guests can journey under the sea with Ariel on The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure ride or drive through Radiator Springs on the Radiator Springs Racers attraction in Cars Land.

Tickets can be purchased on the official Disneyland website.

2. The Getty Center in Los Angeles

An undated file photo of The Getty Center in Los Angeles. (Unsplash)

The museum is home to artwork from world-renowned artists such as Van Gogh and Monet. Admission to the museum is free and guests can get a bird’s eye of Los Angeles during the tram ride that travels to and from the center.

Aside from exploring the vast art collection, visitors can relax in the museum’s courtyard.

3. La Jolla Cove in San Diego County

La Jolla Cove was ranked as the 9th best beach in the U.S. Located in San Diego County, this beach is a great place to go swimming, diving, and snorkeling. (Pixabay)

This beach, surrounded by sandstone cliffs on the San Diego coast, is a great place to go swimming, diving, and snorkeling, according to TripAdvisor users. Guests have also said that La Jolla Cove is a great place to see sea lions, have a picnic, or catch a famous California sunset.

4. USS Midway Museum in San Diego

An undated photo of the USS Midway Museum sign. (Unsplash)

The interactive museum gives guests a closer look at America’s longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century, according to the travel website. Visitors can explore a floating city at sea, visit one of the 10 exhibits, or live the life of an aviator through a flight simulator.

Tickets for the museum begin at $21 for children and $31 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online.

5. 17 Mile Drive in Monterey County

A photo overlooking the coast in Monterey County. (Unsplash)

The 17 Mile Drive allows state visitors and residents to explore the famous California coast. Along the drive, people can see the Pacific Ocean, beachside estates and see local wildlife.

6. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

An undated photo of the Santa Monica Pier. (Getty Images)

One of Southern California’s most famous beaches is a tourist hotspot for those visiting the state. Beachgoers can grab dinner at one of the nearby restaurants, watch the sunset, or explore the theme park attractions.

7. Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

The Golden Gate Bridge, standing on the Golden Gate Strait in San Francisco, California, USA, is one of the world’s famous bridges and a miracle of modern bridge engineering. (Getty)

Visitors to Northern California can see the Golden Gate Bridge, another famous California hotspot, in San Francisco. Multiple sightseeing tours will give tourists a closer view of the iconic landmark.

8. Alcatraz Island in San Francisco

A boat passes in front of Alcatraz Island on April 7, 2011, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Once known as the most secure federal prison in the U.S., Alcatraz Island was the home to famous criminals like Al Capone.

The prison turned museum now hosts millions of visitors who can explore the island and learn about its extensive history.

9. Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey

Monterey Bay Aquarium is shown in this photo from Aug. 1, 2021 (Kathy Lipps/Unsplash)

The Monterey Bay Aquarium lets guests explore ocean wildlife without venturing off into the Pacific Ocean. The aquarium is home to 80,000 animals and plants and has over 200 exhibits.

Guests can come face-to-face with sharks, fishes, and sea turtles.

10. Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles

An undated file photo of Griffith Observatory. (Unsplash)

The observatory offers guests great views of Los Angeles and it is a perfect place to see the sunset, according to site users.

The observatory allows guests to explore a planetarium, various exhibits, free-to-use telescopes, and more.

Other popular tourist attractions on the list included the San Diego Zoo, Hollywood tours and boat tours in Lake Tahoe.

For state visitors and locals looking to visit one of California’s famous theme parks, multiple theme parks have debuted new attractions just in time for the upcoming summer vacation season.

More information about tourist attractions in California can be found on the TripAdvisor website.