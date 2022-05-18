TEMECULA, Calif. — Looking to explore the beautiful landscapes of Southern California? Wine not visit a vineyard.

With National Wine Day coming up on May 25, there is no shortage of wineries to see in Temecula Valley, whether it’s for a romantic date or with family and friends.

Yelp compiled a top ten list of wine tours in Temecula based on the wine tours category on their website, ranking each spot by the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here’s what Yelp came up with: