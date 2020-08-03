Thousands evacuate as Apple Fire grows to 41 square miles in SoCal

BEAUMONT, Calif. — The Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains north of Beaumont grew by nearly 6,000 acres overnight and continues to leave some residents under evacuation orders Monday morning.

The fire, which started Friday evening, had scorched 26,450 acres – or roughly 41 square miles – as of about 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to an update from the InciWeb incident information website.

Firefighters wait in an open field as flames make their way across a hillside during the Apple fire near Banning, California on August 1, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A helicopter drops water on the Apple Fire as an excessive heat warning continues on August 1, 2020 in Cherry Valley, California. The fire began shortly before 5 p.m. the previous evening, threatening a large number of homes overnight and forcing thousands to flee. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Firefighters watch as flames approach a retardant line near a residential community during the Apple fire in Banning, California on August 1, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Containment on the blaze, which began in Riverside County and has spread to parts of San Bernardino County, stands at 5%.

“Firefighters continue to work to slow the spread of the fire using all resources available including helicopters, fixed wing air tankers, ground equipment and hand-crews,” the U.S. Forest Service stated in the update.

Evacuations are in place for the Oak Glen community in San Bernardino County. An evacuation center has been set up at Beaumont High School.

A map showing the Apple Fire burn area was provided on the InciWeb incident information website.

Riverside County residents can type their address on the county website to see if they’re affected by any orders. They can also sign up for alerts on rivcoready.org.

More than 2,200 firefighting personnel are in the area battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.