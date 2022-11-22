Tis’ the season for the holiday light shows.

While parts of the Golden State won’t transform into a winter wonderland, Californians can still get into the holiday spirit by seeing shows that will illuminate the night sky.

We compiled a list of some holiday light displays happening across California. Potential guests can find more details about the displays on their websites.

Illuminate SF Festival of Light (San Francisco)

Returning for its 10th year, the annual holiday light show in San Francisco will feature 60 light installments from over 40 artists that will light up the city. The festival will be available until Jan. 30, 2023.

Redding Garden of Lights (Redding)

Redding’s Turtle Bay Exposition Park will be transformed into a nature-inspired holiday light display. The walkthrough show is 10 acres long.

Tickets can be purchased on its website, starting at $15. The holiday overlay will be available until Jan 8, 2023.

Holidays at the Filoli ( Woodside)

According to Visit California, the country estate is transformed into the epicenter of holiday cheer, with 20 miles worth of lights. Tickets can be purchased on its website, starting at $28, until Jan. 8, 2023.

Sleepy Hollow Christmas Lights Extravaganza (Torrance)

For holiday fans that want to see as many Christmas lights as possible, the city of Torrance’s Seaside neighborhood is the place to be, Time Out reports.

Plenty of houses in the neighborhood are decorated with multiple holiday lights and decorations. The light displays are free to view, so families can cruise along the residential streets or walk to see the displays until New Year’s Eve.

Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn (Inland Empire)

The inn is decorated with 4.5 million twinkly lights and accompanied by about 400 animated figures to celebrate the annual festival, Time Out reported.

This year, the event will start on Thanksgiving and conclude on Jan. 6, 2023.

Los Angeles Zoo Lights (Los Angeles)

The zoo features holiday lights inspired by the animals that live there. This year, they will present “L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow,” an updated version of its holiday show until Jan. 22, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased on its website, starting at $32. Zoo members can receive discounted admission.

LightScape (San Diego)

San Diego’s Botanic Gardens will come to life at night with lights illuminating the 37-acre area.

Tickets can be purchased online until Jan. 1, 2023.

More holiday events can be found on the Visit California website or your city’s webpage.

Other holiday light events in California include:

Nov. 16 – Dec. 31: Holidays at the Harbor (Dana Point)

Nov. 22 – Dec. 30: Wild Lights at The Living Desert (Palm Desert)

Nov. 25 – Dec. 18: Festival of Lights at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens (Mendocino)

Nov. 25 – Dec. 24: Holiday Plaza (San Luis Obispo)

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30: Holiday Road (Santa Monica Mountains)

Nov. 25–Dec. 26: Santa Cruz Holiday Lights Train and Chanukah Train ( Santa Cruz)

Nov. 27–Dec. 30: Holidays by the Bay (San Diego)

Dec. 3: Annual Lighted Boat Parade (Stockton)

Dec. 10: Marina Del Ray Boat Parade (Marina Del Ray)