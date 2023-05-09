Home security is a top priority for homeowners and prospective buyers nationwide, and a new study shows that some cities are more prone to home burglaries than others.

One California city was considered to have the most home burglaries, according to a study from Insurify.

By analyzing the most recent Uniform Crime Reporting data from the FBI, researchers determined that Bakersfield was where the most home burglaries occurred.

According to the report, the city had 847 burglaries per 100,000 residents, while the national average is 347 burglaries per 100,000 residents.

Researchers found that home burglaries are 2.4 times more common in Bakersfield. The average home price of a home in the area is $370,099, according to Zillow.

Bakersfield took the top spot for the city with the most home burglaries. Another California city, Vallejo, took the second spot, with researchers finding that 834 home burglaries occur yearly in the area.

The average price for a home in Vallejo is $536,057, based on Zillow data.

Cities with the most home burglaries

Bakersfield – 847 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Vallejo – 834 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Lubbock, Texas – 814 home burglaries annually per 100,000 residents Memphis, Tennessee – 769 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Tulsa, Oklahoma – 737 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – 679 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Asheville, North Carolina – 625 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Amarillo, Texas – 620 home burglaries annually per 100,000 residents Lafayette, Louisiana – 619 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents Springfield, Missouri – 614 home burglaries yearly per 100,000 residents

States from the western U.S., such as California, Oklahoma and Texas, were featured prominently on the list.

To protect their homes from home burglaries, experts suggest that homeowners:

Invest in quality locks and deadbolts for exterior doors

Install motion-activated lights

Make sure valuable items can’t be seen from windows or doors

Install security cameras around the home

Keep brushes and trees trimmed and away from home entry points