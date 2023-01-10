A new study from Pixlr, a photo editing website, revealed which colors were the most popular in each state.
Researchers analyzed Google searches for 22 colors, excluding black and white, and 25 color-related terms to determine the ranking.
The study revealed that red was the most popular color in 30 states. Pink was the most popular in 12 states, followed by blue in six states and brown in the remaining two.
“It’s fascinating to see the varying color preferences across the USA. Red is dominant in more than half the states and is particularly versatile considering it has associations with vigor, love, and passion, as well as war, courage, danger, and anger,” a Pixlr representative said in a statement.
Pink was the most popular color in California, with searches like “pink flowers” and “pink aesthetic” pushing the color to the top spot.
Here are the most popular colors by state:
Alabama: pink
Alaska: red
Arizona: red
Arkansas: red
California: pink
Colorado: red
Connecticut: red
Delaware: pink
Florida: pink
Georgia: pink
Hawaii: red
Idaho: red
Illinois: blue
Indiana: red
Iowa: red
Kansas : red
Kentucky: red
Louisiana: red
Maine: red
Maryland: pink
Massachusetts: red
Michigan: red
Minnesota: blue
Mississippi: pink
Missouri: blue
Montana: red
Nebraska: blue
Nevada: red
New Hampshire: red
New Jersey: pink
New Mexico: red
New York: pink
North Carolina: red
North Dakota: pink
Ohio: brown
Oklahoma: pink
Oregon: red
Pennsylvania: brown
Rhode Island: red
South Carolina: red
South Dakota:
Tennessee: red
Texas: pink
Utah: red
Vermont: red
Virginia: red
Washington: red
West Virginia: red
Wisconsin: red
Wyoming: blue