Patrons sit at a bar with a dog in Grand Central Market on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Americans love their pets. In California, it’s not unusual to see dogs chasing each other at the beach, a dog in a shopping cart or a couple enjoying a restaurant on an outdoor patio with their loyal pup by their side.

But frankly, in some cities, it’s just easier to enjoy time with your pet thanks to more dog-friendly environments and animal-focused amenities.

So if you’re a dog lover and you’re looking for the best city for you and your best friend, you might want to make sure you find a place that is considered to be “dog-friendly.”

But what exactly makes a city dog-friendly? There’s no perfect answer, but according to SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, there are a few ways to figure out which cities might be best (and worst) for you and your furry friend.

SmartAsset looked at dozens of cities and analyzed a few factors, including the total number of dog parks, dog-friendly restaurants, concentration of pet stores and veterinarians, and walkability — because your pooch needs exercise.

Cities were evaluated, population was taken into consideration and then they were ranked by a cumulative score. In California, only one city made the top 10.

Here are the 10 most dog-friendly cities in America, according to SmartAsset.

Rank City Dog Parks1 Dog-Friendly Restaurants Dog-Friendly Shopping Centers Pet Stores and Vet Offices2 1 St. Petersburg, FL 2.3 134 18 84.5 2 Tucson, AZ 1.8 253 4 89.2 3 Tampa, FL 4.9 242 4 62.5 4 Portland, OR 5.8 412 3 94.2 5 Madison, WI 4.1 76 15 104.6 6 Las Vegas, NV 3.8 223 3 57.4 7 Arlington, VA 3.9 122 14 51.5 8 Minneapolis, MN 1.6 196 5 55.5 9 San Francisco, CA 4.5 202 4 34.9 10 St. Louis, MO 2.3 157 6 38.2 Ranking/Data by SmartAsset

St. Petersburg, Florida took home the top spot thanks to a large number of dog-friendly shopping centers and lots of pet stores and veterinary offices. There are two dog-friendly beaches in St. Petersburg and many more nearby, according to BringFido.com.

San Francisco was the highest ranking California city, boosted by a healthy amount of dog parks per 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly restaurants.

Two cities in San Diego County were among the top 50 in the country.

The City of San Diego came in at No. 17 on the list, boosted by the large amount of dog-friendly restaurants in town. No other city in the top 100 had more than the 585 dog-friendly restaurants that San Diego boasts.

Chula Vista came in at No. 37 on the list. While it falls behind San Diego when it comes to dog-friendly restaurants, the South Bay city provides more than twice the amount of dog parks per 100,000 residents.

San Diego trailed only just behind Long Beach as the most dog-friendly city in Southern California.