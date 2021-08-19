This California town is being attacked by ‘ninja mosquitoes’

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Residents who live in part of California’s Central Valley say they are hoping a slight increase in their property taxes will mean getting a break from an invasive species of mosquito.

According to the Delta Mosquito Vector Control District, “Aedes aegypti” is an invasive species of mosquito that have made its way into many counties in California. They are aggressive, day-biters found both indoors and outdoors, and they especially like to feed on ankles, wrists, and elbows.

The so-called “ninja mosquitoes” acquire their name due to their ability to breed in areas hidden from humans and because they are smaller and harder to see and swat.

The mosquitoes are an invasive species from Africa and they have made their way from southern California to the Central Valley in recent months.

Unlike mosquitoes native to California, this smaller breed prefers to feed on human blood rather than animals and has adapted to its food. Mosquitoes native to California are much larger and prefer to feed on cattle. Cattle have trouble swatting away the mosquitoes while they take long drinks of blood.

“Ninja mosquitoes” lay eggs in small sources of water as small as a bottle cap, and can survive on the surfaces of containers for a long period of time.

Homeowners will see an additional $12.50 per year on their property taxes if they live in the area which encompasses most of Tulare County north of Tulare and Lindsay. The assessment would generate just over $1 million annually for the district specifically to address the invasive species of mosquito.