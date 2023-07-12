Affording the average rent in some of the nation’s largest cities can require a six-figure income, a new report says. (Getty)

Multiple California cities were considered to be the “best” places to rent, but a move to one of these areas could be costly.

A new report from WalletHub listed the top 182 rental markets in the U.S. that prospective renters should consider moving to.

Researchers looked at multiple factors, including rental affordability, vacancy rates and cost of living, to determine which places were the best options for those looking to rent.

The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “best” city to raise a family in.

California cities are considered to be the best places to rent

9th: Irvine

12th: Fremont

15th: San Francisco

28th: Huntington Beach

34th: San Jose

38th: San Diego

43rd: Fontana

57th: Sacramento

60th: Rancho Cucamonga

64th: Bakersfield

76th: Garden Grove

77th: Anaheim

79th: Santa Clarita

80th: Fresno

83rd: Santa Rosa

97th: Riverside

98th: Chula Vista

103rd: Glendale

105th: Modesto

124th: Ontario

127th: Los Angeles

130th: Long Beach

137th: Santa Ana

139th: Oceanside

142nd: Oxnard

143rd: Moreno Valley

144th: Stockton

149th: Oakland

166th: San Bernardino

Irvine, located in Orange County, was the only California city to be placed in the top 10, but moving there isn’t going to be cheap.

The median rent price for apartments in Irvine is $3,336, an $1,226 increase from California’s median rental price for apartments, according to Zillow.

The “best” place for renters to move to was Overland Park in Kansas, according to the report.

The complete report can be viewed here.