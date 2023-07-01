SAN DIEGO — Several new laws are taking effect across the Golden State as of July 1. Here’s a deeper look into are a few of the most consequential.

The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, now allows victims of gun violence, politicians or prosecutors to sue manufacturers and gun shop owners if they are found to be out of compliance with California state regulations.

“I think it will have limited impact, we’ll just have to see what happens when the first case goes to court,” said Professor Carl Luna from the University of San Diego.

Another new law will make it easier for victims of domestic violence to obtain a restraining order. The new law allows those fearing for their lives to get a restraining order electronically and attend the court proceedings remotely.

New humane farming standards on pork products will also be taking effect. The California legislature is demanding all those who sell meat must comply with minimum standards when treating their livestock.

“Those who can find ways to be both profitable and humane will do better,” said Professor Luna.

As of midnight July 1, felons who have paid their debt to society and have not tangled with the law in the last four years will be able to petition to have their criminal records expunged. This will then make it easier for them to get a job or an apartment, lessening the chance of reoffending and ending up in jail again.

Lastly, the state gas tax is also ticking up by four cents, pushing the gas tax to 58 cents a gallon. California has the highest gas tax in the country.