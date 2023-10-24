Whether it be protection from crime, dangerous weather, or financial instability, safety is a top concern for many when finding a new city to call home.

WalletHub, a personal finance company, updated its “Safest Cities in America” list by comparing 182 cities in the U.S. across 41 safety-related metrics. Some of the metrics used in the study included the number of mass shootings, assaults per capita and traffic fatalities.

The 41 safety metrics were compiled into three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. They were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “safest” city.

Cities from the Golden State ranked low on the list.

The highest-ranked California city on the list was Irvine in Orange County, earning the 33rd spot and scoring 79.86 overall. The city of Fremont, which was ranked 17th last year, went down to 49th place in the updated study.

Popular cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento were also low on the list.

Here is where the largest cities ranked

174th: Los Angeles

69th: San Diego

153rd: San Francisco

103rd: Sacramento

San Bernardino, once again, was the lowest-ranked California city on the list. The city earned the 180th spot.

Researchers found that Nashua, New Hampshire, was the “safest” city in the nation, earning 86 points overall.

The complete study can be viewed here.