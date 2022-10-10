A new study from WalletHub considered Los Angeles an unsafe city. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe.

The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly.

The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, resulting in a 100-point graded scale.

Some metircs included the percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, unemployment rates and the number of murders that occurred in the city during the study period.

The highest-ranked California city was Fremont, which earned the 17th spot.

Fremont, located in Alameda County in Northern California, earned an overall safety score of 79.98 out of 100.

California cities that earned a spot on the list:

26th: Irvine (Orange County)

38th: Chula Vista (San Diego County)

39th: Santa Rosa (Sonoma County)

40th: Glendale (Los Angeles County)

48th: San Diego (San Diego County)

54th: Santa Clarita (Los Angeles County)

63rd: Oxnard (Ventura County)

64th: Rancho Cucamonga (San Bernardino County)

66th: Oceanside (San Diego County)

68th: Huntington Beach (Orange County)

73rd: San Jose (Santa Clara County)

76th: Garden Grove (Orange County)

78th: Ontario (San Bernardino County)

80th: Fontana (San Bernardino County)

83rd: Moreno Valley (Riverside County)

88th: Sacramento (Sacramento County)

92nd: Santa Ana (Orange County)

94th: Anaheim (Orange County)

113th: Fresno (Fresno County)

118th: Modesto (Stanislaus County)

126th: Riverside (Riverside County)

136th: San Francisco (San Francisco County)

144th: Bakersfield: (Kern County)

149th: Stockton: (San Joaquin County)

172nd: Los Angeles (Los Angeles County)

San Bernardino was the lowest-ranked California city, earning the 180th spot.

The complete list can be viewed here.

WalletHub ranked Columbia, Maryland, the safest city in America.