Four California cities were considered to be the “most expensive” urban areas based on cost of living expenses.

The Council for Community and Economic Research recently published its quarterly Cost of Living Index for urban areas across the county. The composite index is based on six categories: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

“The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile,” a news release stated.

Price items for 61 different items were collected quarterly by chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied economic centers in each participating urban area, according to the report.

About 274 urban areas nationwide participated in the second quarter report for this year. To determine which areas exceeded or were below the national average for cost of living expenses, researchers determined that a score of 100 would represent the national average.

These are the most and least expensive urban areas, according to the report

Most Expensive COL Least Expensive COL Manhattan, New York 225.8 Decatur, Illinois 78 Honolulu, Hawaii 181.7 Harlingen, Texas 79 San Jose, California 174.9 Conway, Arkansas 81.6 San Francisco, California 169.6 McAllen, Texas 81.8 Brooklyn, New York 163 Tupelo, Missouri 82.2 L.A/ Long Beach area 148.8 Ponca City, Oklahoma 82.7 Washington D.C 147,8 Kalamazoo, Michigan 82.8 Orange County, California 147 Florence, Alabama 83.1 Boston, Massachusetts 144.5 Pittsburg, Kansas 83.1 Seattle, Washington 143.8 Muskogee OKlahoma 83.5