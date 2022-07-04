(NEXSTAR) – A recent analysis by MoneyGeek aimed to determine which “desirable” parts of the U.S. are still affordable to would-be homebuyers. According to their criteria, no counties in California make the cut.

To qualify as “affordable,” the estimated monthly home ownership cost in a county – including mortgage, property taxes, insurance, etc. – had to be under 50% of the area’s monthly median income. That means the average county resident buying the average-priced house would be spending anywhere from 34% to 49% of their income on housing costs.

MoneyGeek deemed a county to be “desirable” if its population is growing faster than the national average and its home values are still appreciating. The analysis also left out especially small or sparsely populated counties – all of those included have populations larger than 250,000, making them reasonably sized metro areas.

Not a single California county met their criteria, MoneyGeek told Nexstar. There are a few that come close, however. San Joaquin, Riverside, Placer and Yolo counties are the four areas in California that count as “runners-up,” a MoneyGeek spokesperson said.

The Western U.S. doesn’t make any appearances on the list of 20 most affordable and desirable counties, which is dominated by states in the Southeast.

MoneyGeek’s list of 20 most affordable and desirable counties is below:

CountyNearby metro areaMedian incomeMedian home price
1Clayton County, GeorgiaGreater Atlanta$30,502$185,811
2Cumberland County, PennsylvaniaGreater Harrisburg$40,909$257,744
3Lexington County, South CarolinaColumbia$36,899$206,726
4Madison County, AlabamaHuntsville$38,327$263,726
5Marion County, FloridaOcala$30,606$218,548
6Hidalgo County, TexasMcAllen$22,506$112,030
7Oklahoma County, OklahomaOklahoma City$35,151$200,321
8Benton County, ArkansasGreater Fayetteville$37,496$270,864
9Escambia County, FloridaGreater Pensacola$30,751$228,537
10Tulsa County, OklahomaTulsa$34,896$205,364
11Spartanburg County, South CarolinaSpartanburg$32,398$205,940
12St. Tammany Parish, LouisianaGreater New Orleans$37,211$271,488
13Pasco County, FloridaGreater Tampa$34,974$261,644
14Lubbock County, TexasLubbock$29,179$186,302
15Forsyth County, North CarolinaWinston-Salem$31,769$215,172
16Douglas County, NebraskaGreater Omaha$39,918$231,908
17Greenville County, South CarolinaGreater Greenville$35,725$268,888
18Richland County, South CarolinaColumbia$30,753$215,917
19Webb County, TexasLaredo$27,185$163,199
20Knox County, TennesseeKnoxville$34,383$270,117
MoneyGeek’s ranking of affordable U.S. counties that area also desirable places to live.

Earlier this year, Merced and Sacramento counties joined a list of “newly unaffordable” counties for homeownership. Prices there have skyrocketed since 2019, the analysis found.

What’s been driving sky-high housing prices? It’s complex, MoneyGeek’s analysts said. “The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated labor shortages and supply chain delays, which led to slower residential home construction. As a result, home prices skyrocketed, leading to higher mortgage payments and home insurance costs on newly purchased properties.”

The increase in remote work also led more people to seek big homes in smaller cities, driving up home prices in places that weren’t as popular before the pandemic.