(KTXL) — Spending on Halloween candy is estimated to surpass $3.1 billion in 2022, a new all-time high, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

With billions of dollars spent on Halloween candy, a recent study revealed which candies are the most popular in the country and for Californians.

According to sales data from CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, and Skittles are the three most popular Halloween candies in the state. The data is largely based on 15 years of historical sales data, particularly in the months leading to Halloween.

Reese’s Cups came in at No. 1, followed by M&M’s at No. 2 and Skittles round out the top three. Overall, Reese’s Cups was the top candy in the country and also took the spot in Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Wyoming.

“It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s Cups,” CandyStore.com Marketing Director Ben George told Nexstar in a statement. “That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.”

California buys the most Halloween candy in the country compared to other states. (It’s also the most populous state, so that makes sense.) Sales data suggest that a combined 3,609,425 pounds were bought for those three types of candy (Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, and Skittles) alone.

In California, about 1,231,675 pounds of Reese’s Cups were bought, followed by 1,219,928 pounds of M&M’s purchased and 1,157,821 pounds of Skittles sold.

The next closest amount of candy bought was in Texas with a total of 2,489,732 pounds. The three best sellers in the Lone Star state are Starburst (902,918 pounds), Reese’s Cups (889,827), and Sour Patch Kids (690,987).

Halloween spending expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

In a survey from the NRF, 69% of consumers are planning to celebrate Halloween this year with a total of $10.6 billion expected to be spent, a 5% increase from last year.

The amount consumers plan to spend for the spooky season is about $100 on Halloween candy, decor, cards, and costumes, according to the NRF.

According to the survey, consumers plan to celebrate Halloween in the following ways:

Handing out candy (67%)

Decorating their home or yard (51%)

Dressing up in costume (47%)

Carving a pumpkin (44%)

Throwing or attending a Halloween party (28%)