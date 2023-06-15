Universal Studios, Hollywood will allow guests to live out “The Last of Us” in real life this Halloween season.

The theme park announced Thursday that the Naughty Dog and PlayStation-award winning game set in a post-apocalyptic America will come to life in a brand-new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights beginning on Sept. 7.

“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement.

The brand-new haunted house will be at Universal Studios, Hollywood and Universal Studios, Orlando in Florida.

The brand-new haunted house announcement comes as the video game is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. The successful video game series was also turned into a HBO series with the same name.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Hollywood, are now on sale and can be purchased online.

Halloween Horror Nights festivities will be available on select nights until Oct. 31.