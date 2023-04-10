Now that California’s historic wet winter is firmly in the rearview mirror, many Californians are flocking to state parks to catch a glimpse of the spectacular superbloom.

Many wildflowers have sprouted all at once, providing plenty of beautiful photo opportunities throughout the Golden State.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is recommending several places for people to see the colorful superbloom in person.

Southern California

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Chino Hills State Park

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Tule Elk State Natural Reserve

Northern California

Mount Tamalpais State Park

China Camp State Park

Trione-Annadel State Park

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Lake Elsinore, a popular spot to view the superbloom, is closed to visitors this year to ensure “the safety of public land and wildlife,” the city said. Officials want to prevent the chaos that ensued as crowds swarmed the area four years ago.

This Tuesday, April 2, 2019 aerial photo provided by NASA shows the view from a NASA aircraft, TG-14, over the superbloom of wildflowers and poppies in Antelope Valley in Southern California, (Jim Ross/NASA via AP)

People visit a ‘super bloom’ of wild poppies blanketing the hills of Walker Canyon on March 12, 2019 near Lake Elsinore. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

People visit the poppy fields at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California on April 21, 2019 to view the orange Poppies and other wildflowers as a super bloom of wildflowers have exploded across California’s once-parched hills this Spring following a particularly wet winter season. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)/ GETTY IMAGES)

Visitors take in the view of the “super bloom” of wildflowers covering the hills surrounding Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet, California, March 24, 2019. -(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

People visit a ‘super bloom’ of wild poppies blanketing the hills of Walker Canyon on March 12, 2019 near Lake Elsinore, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Those hoping to spot a glimpse of the superbloom at Lake Elsinore can still do so, but from a distance. Those arriving near the canyon trailhead will be greeted with “No Parking” signs and gates preventing access. Those who trespass on the area can receive a citation, officials warned.

California’s last superbloom was in 2019, with experts saying it was so large that it could be seen from space.