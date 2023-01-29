SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged a Tesla Model S.

The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the fire broke out, officials said. Photos (below) show the front of the vehicle severely damaged.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Video (above) shows firefighters working to put the fire out on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 50 and Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

Two fire trucks, a water tender and a ladder truck were used to extinguish the blaze. Crews used car jacks to put out the fire underneath the vehicle.

Officials said the large amount of water used was due to the battery cells of the Tesla continuing to combust. The incident happened around 3:41 p.m.