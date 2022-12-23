A pair of handcuffs is shown in a file image. (Getty Images)

A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center median on Yorba Ranch Road and then crashed into a tree on Dec. 16, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Watson’s passenger, 20-year-old Hunter Shekels, was killed in the crash.

“Hunter’s family should be preparing to celebrate the holidays and instead they are planning his funeral. This is completely unacceptable to me – and it should be unacceptable to every resident of Orange County,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Watson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The posted speed limit in the area was just 40 mph.

Deputies said they also found a loaded, unregistered firearm under the driver’s seat of Watson’s pickup truck.

Watson was charged with one felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence while intoxicated and carrying a concealed loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, the DA’s Office stated.

Watson was released from custody after posting $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 26, 2023.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and 8 months in state prison if convicted.