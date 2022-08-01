Crews work to free a teen who got her hand stuck in an escalator at the MainPlace Mall on July 31, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s hand trapped in the escalator handrail, Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Michael Morganstern said.

“I don’t know how this happened,” Morganstern said while describing the incident.

The teen was deemed to be in stable condition so crews worked to dismantle a portion of the escalator without causing further injury to the victim or damage to the property.

After more than an hour crews were able to free the teen’s hand and transport her to a local hospital.

Morganstern reminded the public to be careful while riding escalators and to always keep hands on top of the rails.