FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of homicide following the death of his parents on Wednesday, in what the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office initially described as a “violent incident.”

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old boy was responsible for the deaths of his mother, Se Vang, and his father, Lue Yang, both 37 years old. Deputies say the 14-year-old was also responsible for injuring his 11-year-old sister. She is expected to survive her injuries. Another family member, a seven-year-old boy, was also in the home at the time but was not injured in the incident.

Investigators say at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to the home on the 4700 block of Dunlap Road, near Miramonte. The 14-year-old had called 911 describing a break-in and an attack on his parents and sister, adding that the suspect had fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the two adults dead and an injured 11-year-old girl, who was taken to the hospital. Detectives determined that there were inconsistencies with the 14-year-old’s story and established that he had made up the story of a break-in. They also established that he used multiple weapons to attack his family members.

A motive for the deaths has not been established. Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.

You can watch the full press conference with Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni in the video player above.